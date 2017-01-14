Radio Gals Is POSTPONED For Saturday’s Performance Due To Potential Icy Roads!

TONIGHT’S PERFORMANCE OF RADIO GALS HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND.

If you purchased tickets for tonight, they will be honored tomorrow at 3:00 or Next Weekend after dates are worked out!

The Sterling Community Theatre Troupe is hitting the road when it presents the musical “Radio Gals” on January 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and January 15 at 3:00 p.m. at the Flag Theatre at 310 N Main in Hutchinson.

“Radio Gals” is a musical comedy that is wholesome, entertaining, and perfect for all ages. It has been called “a rollicking riff on small-town Americana and the innocent fun of old time music.” The book, music, and lyrics for the show were written by Mike Carver and Mike Hardwick.

The year is 1927, and in the Cedar Ridge, Arkansas, parlor of retired music teacher Hazel Hunt, there is a nonstop radio broadcast and musical celebration in progress.

When she retires as the town’s music teacher, Hazel’s grateful students present her with a brand new radio transmitter. Following the fashion of the “Mom and Pop” radio stations of the day, Hazel sets up her own station, WGAL, to broadcast to the folks of Cedar Ridge Hutchinson resident Terri Torres will play the role of Hazel, the spunky hostess.

Hazel’s regular ensemble of local ladies, dubbed “The Hazelnuts,” performing on the air include Rennabelle, played by Piper Harding of Sterling, America, played by Chelsey Juenemann of Arlington, and spiritualist Gladys Fritts, played by Amy Brownlee of Sterling. The Swindle sisters, Azilee and Mabel, will be played by Sterling resident Larry Brownlee and Hutchinson resident Glen Grunwald. Seth Svaty of Sterling plays O.B. Abbott, a federal agent who stirs up trouble when he is sent to investigate the radio station.

Meet the Cast:

Seth Svaty (Abbott) – Seth finds freedom on stage. He has enjoyed participating in shows at FCT and with the Sterling Theatre Troupe. Some of his favorites include The Drowsy Chaperone (Aldolpho), White Christmas (Phil Davis), Shrek (Lord Farquaad), and now Radio Gals. Seth works on the family farm near Ellsworth and lives with his wife and three kids in Sterling.

Amy Brownlee (Gladys) – Amy is a librarian & reading teacher for Sterling public schools and is enjoying letting her inner drama queen and diva shine in this role. She was last seen as Sister Mary Leo in Nunsense at Stage 9. Prior to that, she played Rona Lisa Peretti, realtor and hostess of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Favorite roles include The Music Man (Marian the librarian), White Christmas (Betty Haynes), and Shrek (Princess Fiona).

Piper Harding (Rennabelle) – Holy Cats ! Piper is thrilled to be performing again in one of her favorite musicals. The first time around she played Gladys and can now add the role of Rennabelle to her list of favorites. Others include Nunsense (Sister Amnesia), White Christmas (Martha.) Church Basement Ladies (Mavis), and Mame (Agnes Gooch).

Terri Torres (Hazel) – This is Terri’s first show with the Sterling troupe, but she has been performing with FCT for nearly 25 years. She is a retired speech/language pathologist and enjoys having free time to read, bike, jog, and be in plays.

Glen Grunwald (Mabel) – Glen is a retired phar-maceutical sales executive who is enjoying a second career in radio broadcasting. He is the voice of Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragon athletics on Eagle Radio and also co-hosts a morning show and three weekly sports talk shows on KWBW. His favorite theatre experiences have included sharing the stage with his granddaughter Sarah in The Music Man, Shrek, and Mary Poppins.

Larry Brownlee (Azilee) – Larry is the band director and cross country coach for the Sterling school system. In his spare time he loves photography, travel, and mountain climbing. He has taken treks in Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal. He has acted in over 30 shows in Sterling and Hutchinson. Favorites include: White Christmas, Spelling Bee, Man of LaMancha, and this production of Radio Gals.

Chelsey Juenemann (America) – Chelsey, a language arts and theatre teacher for Fairfield Schools, has enjoyed becoming America, a down-home country girl. Chelsey was last seen on stage at FCT as Mary Hatch Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life and Signe in Church Basement Ladies.