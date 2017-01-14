Hutch Post

BOX SCORE: Dragons fly high

DODGE CITY, Kan. — In what was supposed to be a close game, the Blue Dragons used a run that ended the first half and lasted into the first five minutes of the second half to demolish the Conquistadors. Dodge City was tied for second place behind the Dragons in conference play. HCC slammed home multiple jams in a game that displayed shades of a dunk contest.

2016-17 Hutchinson Blue Dragon Men’s Basketball – Game Box Score
Dodge City vs. Hutchinson
Date: 01/13/2017   Time: 7:30 p.m.   Site: Student Activity Center, Dodge City, KS   Attendance: Unknown

Visitors: Hutchinson
## Name P FG 3 Pt FT PTS ORB DRB TR PF AST TO BS ST MIN
0 * Shakur Juiston F 8/9 0/0 1/4 17 2 9 11 1 2 4 0 5 28:30
1 * James Conley G 5/7 1/2 0/2 11 0 4 4 0 7 0 0 3 29:30
2 Devonte Bandoo G 5/7 0/1 1/2 11 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 15:36
3 Tiylar Cotton G 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11:26
5 Fatir Hines F 1/3 0/0 5/6 7 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 13:32
10 * Samajae Haynes-Jones G 8/15 3/5 5/5 24 2 3 5 0 2 2 0 2 30:45
11 * J.J. Rhymes F 2/11 0/2 2/2 6 1 2 3 1 3 2 0 1 27:34
12 Davon Gill F 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
14 Sal Nuhu F 2/4 0/0 2/3 6 1 2 3 2 1 2 1 0 12:27
20 Kai Mitchell G 2/3 0/0 2/2 6 3 6 9 1 1 2 1 0 13:24
24 Trent Webster G 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:33
32 * Nikola Scekic C 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 10:10
33 Kyle Patrick G 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:33
Team 0 2 2
Totals 35/69 4/13 18/26 92 9 31 40 13 17 15 2 12 200
Total FG 1st Half 18/37 48.6% 2nd Half 17/32 53.1% Game 35/69 50.7%
3 PT FG 1st Half 2/7 28.6% 2nd Half 2/6 33.3% Game 4/13 30.8%
Free Throws 1st Half 12/14 85.7% 2nd Half 6/12 50.0% Game 18/26 69.2%
Home: Dodge City
## Name P FG 3 Pt FT PTS ORB DRB TR PF AST TO BS ST MIN
1 Nick Noskowiak 2/5 2/5 0/0 6 0 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 24:20
3 Trey Grundy III 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 14:01
5 * Josh Boutte 6/13 0/0 2/2 14 3 3 6 4 0 3 0 0 18:49
10 * Harris Brown 5/13 4/9 0/0 14 2 3 5 2 1 7 0 2 27:53
11 * Dreon Lewis 6/12 0/0 1/2 13 1 4 5 4 1 2 1 0 27:50
12 Mario Ponds 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
15 Trevon Evans 1/1 1/1 1/2 4 0 2 2 2 1 1 0 0 9:01
20 * Kourtney Ware 2/9 1/5 2/2 7 1 1 2 2 1 1 0 0 23:38
21 Marquis McCray 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
22 Aaron Williams 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
23 * Mike Jones 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 3 2 8 4 0 1 23:21
25 Dayton McGroarty 1/4 0/1 2/4 4 2 2 4 1 0 2 0 0 13:17
32 Matt Lebegue 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
34 Brandon Miller 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 1 3 4 1 0 0 1 1 17:50
Team 2 4 6 1
Totals 24/66 8/24 10/14 66 13 26 39 20 13 24 2 4 200
Total FG 1st Half 15/39 38.5% 2nd Half 9/27 33.3% Game 24/66 36.4%
3 PT FG 1st Half 3/12 25.0% 2nd Half 5/12 41.7% Game 8/24 33.3%
Free Throws 1st Half 3/4 75.0% 2nd Half 7/10 70.0% Game 10/14 71.4%
Hutch DCCC Hutch DCCC Hutch DCCC
Free Throw Pts 18 10 3Pt Points 12 24 Pts/Possession 1.06 0.79
Pts off Turnovers 32 9 2nd Chance Points 15 14 Pts off Bench 32 18
Total Rebounds 40 39 Team Rebounds 2 6 Dead Ball Reb 7 2
Off Rebound % 25.7 29.5 Def Rebound % 70.5 74.3 Total Rebound % 50.6 49.4
3Pt Efficiency -6.1 +7.9 Def. Stops 55 41 Pts/Shot 1.12 0.90
Technical Fouls Hutch None
DCCC None
Officials Unknown
1st Half 2nd Half OT 1 OT 2 OT 3 OT 4 Total
Hutchinson 50 42 0 0 0 0 92
Dodge City 36 30 0 0 0 0 66

Largest Lead   DCCC 57 Hutch 90   (33 pts)   Lead Changes   2   Number of Ties   1  
Comments:   Non

Box Score courtesy of Steve Carpenter, HCC Sports Information

