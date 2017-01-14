BOX SCORE: Dragons fly high

DODGE CITY, Kan. — In what was supposed to be a close game, the Blue Dragons used a run that ended the first half and lasted into the first five minutes of the second half to demolish the Conquistadors. Dodge City was tied for second place behind the Dragons in conference play. HCC slammed home multiple jams in a game that displayed shades of a dunk contest.
2016-17 Hutchinson Blue Dragon Men’s Basketball – Game Box Score
Dodge City vs. Hutchinson
Date: 01/13/2017 Time: 7:30 p.m. Site: Student Activity Center, Dodge City, KS Attendance: Unknown
|Visitors: Hutchinson
|##
|Name
|P
|FG
|3 Pt
|FT
|PTS
|ORB
|DRB
|TR
|PF
|AST
|TO
|BS
|ST
|MIN
|0
|* Shakur Juiston
|F
|8/9
|0/0
|1/4
|17
|2
|9
|11
|1
|2
|4
|0
|5
|28:30
|1
|* James Conley
|G
|5/7
|1/2
|0/2
|11
|0
|4
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|3
|29:30
|2
|Devonte Bandoo
|G
|5/7
|0/1
|1/2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|3
|Tiylar Cotton
|G
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|5
|Fatir Hines
|F
|1/3
|0/0
|5/6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13:32
|10
|* Samajae Haynes-Jones
|G
|8/15
|3/5
|5/5
|24
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30:45
|11
|* J.J. Rhymes
|F
|2/11
|0/2
|2/2
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|27:34
|12
|Davon Gill
|F
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|14
|Sal Nuhu
|F
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|12:27
|20
|Kai Mitchell
|G
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|6
|3
|6
|9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13:24
|24
|Trent Webster
|G
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3:33
|32
|* Nikola Scekic
|C
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10:10
|33
|Kyle Patrick
|G
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3:33
|Team
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|35/69
|4/13
|18/26
|92
|9
|31
|40
|13
|17
|15
|2
|12
|200
|
|Home: Dodge City
|##
|Name
|P
|FG
|3 Pt
|FT
|PTS
|ORB
|DRB
|TR
|PF
|AST
|TO
|BS
|ST
|MIN
|1
|Nick Noskowiak
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|24:20
|3
|Trey Grundy III
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14:01
|5
|* Josh Boutte
|6/13
|0/0
|2/2
|14
|3
|3
|6
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18:49
|10
|* Harris Brown
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|14
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|7
|0
|2
|27:53
|11
|* Dreon Lewis
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|13
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|27:50
|12
|Mario Ponds
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|15
|Trevon Evans
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9:01
|20
|* Kourtney Ware
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23:38
|21
|Marquis McCray
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|22
|Aaron Williams
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|23
|* Mike Jones
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
|4
|0
|1
|23:21
|25
|Dayton McGroarty
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13:17
|32
|Matt Lebegue
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|34
|Brandon Miller
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17:50
|Team
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Totals
|24/66
|8/24
|10/14
|66
|13
|26
|39
|20
|13
|24
|2
|4
|200
|
|
|
|Largest Lead
|DCCC 57 Hutch 90 (33 pts)
|Lead Changes
|2
|Number of Ties
|1
|Comments:
|Non
Box Score courtesy of Steve Carpenter, HCC Sports Information
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply