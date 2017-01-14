Hutch Post

BOX SCORE: Dragon women coast to victory

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Despite lacking the normal fire power, the Blue Dragons jumped out to an early lead against the Conquistadors and allowed only one free throw in the opening quarter.

2016-17 Hutchinson CC Women’s Basketball – Game Box Score
Dodge City vs. Hutchinson
Date: 01/13/2017   Time: 5:30 p.m.   Site: Student Activity Center, Dodge City, KS   Attendance: Unknown

Visitors: Hutchinson
## Name P FG 3 Pt FT PTS ORB DRB TR PF AST TO BS ST MIN
1 * Lakin Preisner G 2/6 2/5 0/0 6 0 6 6 0 1 2 1 1 20:50
2 Brenna McClure G 1/5 1/3 3/4 6 0 3 3 3 4 4 1 5 26:43
3 Brianna Bradshaw G 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10:00
5 * Inja Butina G 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 0 3 3 3 4 1 0 2 20:51
11 Alicia Brown G 1/4 0/2 3/4 5 1 6 7 2 1 1 0 0 20:33
20 * Taylor Stahly G 2/7 2/6 1/2 7 1 4 5 0 3 1 0 3 24:16
21 Cassidy Enns F 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
22 Shayla DeGarmo G 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 1 11:20
23 Kyla Williams F 2/7 0/0 4/6 8 2 4 6 4 0 1 0 0 24:18
24 * Kirea Rogers F 3/5 0/0 5/6 11 5 1 6 4 0 3 2 1 16:32
30 Kayla Barber F 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DNP
32 * Bride Kennedy-Hopoate F 5/9 0/0 4/6 14 4 5 9 2 0 5 0 0 24:37
Team 2 3 5
Totals 20/55 5/21 20/28 65 16 36 52 21 13 18 4 13 200
Total FG 1st Half 12/30 40.0% 2nd Half 8/25 32.0% Game 20/55 36.4%
3 PT FG 1st Half 2/10 20.0% 2nd Half 3/11 27.3% Game 5/21 23.8%
Free Throws 1st Half 6/12 50.0% 2nd Half 14/16 87.5% Game 20/28 71.4%
Home: Dodge City
## Name P FG 3 Pt FT PTS ORB DRB TR PF AST TO BS ST MIN
5 Dasia Johnson 1/8 0/2 4/6 6 1 1 2 2 2 5 0 0 24:42
14 Denis Ortiz 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 16:46
21 Jakyia Chambers 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 5 1 0 0 0 11:29
22 * Kyra Fennell 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 2 3 1 2 0 3 26:29
23 * Cardelia Allen 1/4 0/0 3/4 5 1 3 4 1 0 5 0 1 22:25
31 * Alexus Johnson 5/16 3/9 2/5 15 1 4 5 2 0 2 1 1 28:57
32 * Bary Shelor 1/6 0/1 3/4 5 1 5 6 2 1 3 1 1 25:00
34 * Taylor Nichols 2/8 2/6 0/0 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 29:17
35 Dakota Hoffman 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 3 3 0 1 0 0 14:55
Team 1 2 3 1
Totals 11/51 5/20 13/21 40 10 18 28 18 5 20 2 8 200
Total FG 1st Half 4/25 16.0% 2nd Half 7/26 26.9% Game 11/51 21.6%
3 PT FG 1st Half 3/14 21.4% 2nd Half 2/6 33.3% Game 5/20 25.0%
Free Throws 1st Half 2/4 50.0% 2nd Half 11/17 64.7% Game 13/21 61.9%
Hut DCCC Hut DCCC Hut DCCC
Free Throw Pts 20 13 3Pt Points 15 15 Pts/Possession 0.92 0.56
Pts off Turnovers 13 10 2nd Chance Points 13 6 Pts off Bench 23 9
Total Rebounds 52 28 Team Rebounds 5 3 Dead Ball Reb 9 2
Off Rebound % 47.1 21.7 Def Rebound % 78.3 52.9 Total Rebound % 65.0 35.0
3Pt Efficiency -5.6 +12.1 Def. Stops 56 36 Pts/Shot 0.94 0.66
Technical Fouls Hut None
DCCC Alexus Johnson(Flagrant)
Officials Unknown
Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 OT 1 OT 2 OT 3 OT 4 Total
Hutchinson 15 17 26 7 0 0 0 0 65
Dodge City 1 12 12 15 0 0 0 0 40

Largest Lead   DCCC 25 Hut 60   (35 pts)   Lead Changes   0   Number of Ties   0  
Comments:   None

Box score courtesy of Steve Carpenter, HCC Sports Information

