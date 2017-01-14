BOX SCORE: Dragon women coast to victory

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Despite lacking the normal fire power, the Blue Dragons jumped out to an early lead against the Conquistadors and allowed only one free throw in the opening quarter.
2016-17 Hutchinson CC Women’s Basketball – Game Box Score
Dodge City vs. Hutchinson
Date: 01/13/2017 Time: 5:30 p.m. Site: Student Activity Center, Dodge City, KS Attendance: Unknown
|Visitors: Hutchinson
|##
|Name
|P
|FG
|3 Pt
|FT
|PTS
|ORB
|DRB
|TR
|PF
|AST
|TO
|BS
|ST
|MIN
|1
|* Lakin Preisner
|G
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|20:50
|2
|Brenna McClure
|G
|1/5
|1/3
|3/4
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|26:43
|3
|Brianna Bradshaw
|G
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10:00
|5
|* Inja Butina
|G
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|20:51
|11
|Alicia Brown
|G
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|5
|1
|6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20:33
|20
|* Taylor Stahly
|G
|2/7
|2/6
|1/2
|7
|1
|4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|24:16
|21
|Cassidy Enns
|F
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|22
|Shayla DeGarmo
|G
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11:20
|23
|Kyla Williams
|F
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24:18
|24
|* Kirea Rogers
|F
|3/5
|0/0
|5/6
|11
|5
|1
|6
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|16:32
|30
|Kayla Barber
|F
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DNP
|32
|* Bride Kennedy-Hopoate
|F
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|14
|4
|5
|9
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|24:37
|Team
|2
|3
|5
|Totals
|20/55
|5/21
|20/28
|65
|16
|36
|52
|21
|13
|18
|4
|13
|200
|
|Home: Dodge City
|##
|Name
|P
|FG
|3 Pt
|FT
|PTS
|ORB
|DRB
|TR
|PF
|AST
|TO
|BS
|ST
|MIN
|5
|Dasia Johnson
|1/8
|0/2
|4/6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|24:42
|14
|Denis Ortiz
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|16:46
|21
|Jakyia Chambers
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|22
|* Kyra Fennell
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|26:29
|23
|* Cardelia Allen
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|22:25
|31
|* Alexus Johnson
|5/16
|3/9
|2/5
|15
|1
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|28:57
|32
|* Bary Shelor
|1/6
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|25:00
|34
|* Taylor Nichols
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29:17
|35
|Dakota Hoffman
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14:55
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|11/51
|5/20
|13/21
|40
|10
|18
|28
|18
|5
|20
|2
|8
|200
|
|
|
|Largest Lead
|DCCC 25 Hut 60 (35 pts)
|Lead Changes
|0
|Number of Ties
|0
|Comments:
|None
