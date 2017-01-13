UPDATE: Former KC-area principal of the year charged with rape of cheerleader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former principal of the year from northern Kansas City has been charged with having sex with a high school cheerleader nearly two decades ago.

The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Matthew Lindsey, of Oak Grove, was charged Wednesday with two statutory rape counts. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A North Kansas City School District spokeswoman says Lindsey has been placed on administrative leave from his job as principal of Winnetonka High School.

Authorities allege the sexual encounters began in October 1997 when the cheerleader was 16. At the time, Lindsey was coaching basketball at Richmond High School, located about 35 miles east of Kansas City.

Lindsey won the top principal honor in 2015 from the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association.

KANSAS CITY -A Kansas City area High school principal was arrested Wednesday after officials in Ray County, Missouri charged him with alleged sex crimes involving a teen from almost 20 years ago, according to the North Kansas City School District.

The Winnetonka school district reported via social medial “We were made aware of charges filed against Mr. Matt Lindsey relating to actions that allegedly occurred in 1997 or 1998, prior to his employment with North Kansas City Schools. He has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to campus at this time.

Lindsey was jailed on $50,000 cash only bond with special conditions.

In 2015, Lindsey was voted the High School Principal of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association, according the school district.

The Richmond R-XVI School District, where Lindsey worked when the alleged crime occurred issued a statement.

“Matt Lindsey was employed in the Richmond R-XVI School District from 1995-1996 to 1999-2000. He was a physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach during the 1995-1996 and 1996-1997 school years and was Assistant Principal / Athletic Director at Richmond High School during the 1997-1998, 1998-1999, and 1999-2000 school years.

The district has and will continue to cooperate with the investigation into this matter.”

No court dates were released on Wednesday.