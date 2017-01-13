Police ask for help to identify Kansas burglary suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. Thursday, a suspect entered the property of Valley Self storage 4101 SW Twilight Drive, Topeka and broke into several storage units stealing property from the units, according to a social media report.

Any information on this suspect please Email the TPD Criminal Intelligence Unit (criminalintelligence@topeka.org