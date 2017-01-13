Kansas man jailed on $250K bond for drug and theft charges

BARTON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug and theft charges.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Barton County Sheriff’s Deputy Sierra Thorne conducted a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Broadway in Great Bend to check the registration plate on a vehicle.

Thorne contacted the driver of the vehicle. There was also a passenger in the vehicle identified as Lucas Webster, 36, of Great Bend.

A Great Bend Police Department K-9 unit was called to the scene. The dog indicated a presence of controlled substances.

Upon searching the vehicle it was found an item belonging to Webster contained suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and stolen property.

The stolen properties were items taken in a burglary at Susank, Kansas.

It was also discovered Webster was wanted by the District Court of Ellis County, two no bond warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Webster was arrested for possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property as well as the two Ellis County warrants.

Webster is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on the Barton County charges and no bond on the Ellis County charges.

The driver was released.