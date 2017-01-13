Hutchinson man sentenced in child sex case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and a misdemeanor count of intimidation of witness was sentenced to just under seven years in prison Friday.

Tanner Ward was convicted of indecent liberties charges which involved a child 14 to 16 years of age are occurring on two dates, Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, 2016.

During the sentencing hearing, the defense wanted a departure, possibly to some form of probation. That was denied. They then wanted the minimum sentence which was also denied. They claimed that it was consensual and that the victim didn’t want him sent to prison

The state had asked for the maximum on both felony counts and wanted them to run consecutive to each other. The victims mother also wanted the maximum.

Ward again maintained his innocence, not believing he did anything wrong.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder told the judge that “he just doesn’t get it.” He also noted that Ward is still having contact with the victim through the mail system. Judge Chambers agreed and ordered that the Kansas Department of Corrections

Judge Tim Chambers sentenced him 83 months on count one, 59-months on count two and six months for the misdemeanor, then ran the sentences concurrent for a total of six years and 11-months in prison.

Thursday, Ward was bound over for trial in another case after being arrested stealing some copper pipes from the construction site at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, then took the pipes to Midwest Iron and Metal and sold them for cash. In doing so, he apparently signed papers saying the items were his. The state charged him with making false writing.

He’ll be arraigned on that charge next month.

He’s currently serving a sentence for two counts of burglary for case from 2013 and is scheduled for release in May, but that won’t happen now with the new sentence.