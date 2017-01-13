Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





1/12/2017 Lewis Milissa Lea $15,000 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Call Rebecca Rae $1,500 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $750 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $750 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Davison Shelia Diane $200,000 Drugs; Distribute Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Crack, Amphetamine); Unknown QTY



1/12/2017 Calfee Brittan Lee $3,100 Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device



1/12/2017 Calfee Brittan Lee $3,100 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



1/12/2017 Calfee Brittan Lee $3,100 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/12/2017 Calfee Brittan Lee $3,100 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $8,000 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $8,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/12/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $8,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/12/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $8,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/12/2017 Moler Tara Louise $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Viers Colten Hallett $0 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Viers Colten Hallett $0 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Viers Colten Hallett $0 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Mahoney Patrick Glenn $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Mahoney Patrick Glenn $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Mahoney Patrick Glenn $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Lopez Jose Luis $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/12/2017 Lopez Jose Luis $5,500 Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use



1/12/2017 Lopez Jose Luis $5,500 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Smith Troy Thomas $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/12/2017 Coil Troy Allen $77,500 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Coil Troy Allen $77,500 Probation Violation



1/12/2017 Coil Troy Allen $77,500 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Sparks Alveda Rose $2,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/12/2017 Sparks Alveda Rose $2,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/12/2017 Caldwell Kelly Nicole $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Caldwell Kelly Nicole $0 Failure to Appear



1/12/2017 Caldwell Kelly Nicole $0 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Schoening Brian Keith $0 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Schoening Brian Keith $0 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control of Property with Value < $1,500; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; By Deception; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Making False Information



1/11/2017 Gandy Ann Marie $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/11/2017 Chambers Marc Aaron $0 Probation Violation



1/11/2017 Chambers Marc Aaron $0 Probation Violation



1/11/2017 Schiefelbein Joshua James $0 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Jamison Joseph Clinton $5,000 Probation Violation



1/11/2017 Trass Donald Steven $3,500 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Trass Donald Steven $3,500 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 West David Allen $7,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



1/11/2017 West David Allen $7,500 Burglary; Vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, other means of conveyance, commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/11/2017 West David Allen $7,500 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/11/2017 West David Allen $7,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/11/2017 Hendricks Crystal Keyoka $0 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Witcher Kyre Marquese $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 Cordell Scott Paul $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/11/2017 Hall Lucas Adam Wade $500 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



1/11/2017 Hall Lucas Adam Wade $500 Failure to Appear



1/11/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g



1/11/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)



1/11/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/11/2017 VanBuren Katherine Kay $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/11/2017 Thomas Nikia Faye $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/11/2017 Thomas Nikia Faye $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



1/11/2017 Thomas Nikia Faye $0 Battery; Against LEO; Physical contact w/ County or City Officer on duty



1/11/2017 Thomas Nikia Faye $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant

