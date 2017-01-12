Police investigate accident that killed 84-year-old Kansas woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Wichita street.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow announced Thursday that Frances Vermillion died from injuries she suffered Tuesday in west Wichita.

Vermillion was hit by an SUV driven by an 80-year-old woman. Police says she was not using a crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver left the scene but Wichita police contacted her at her house.

Woodrow says the investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.