Missing Wisconsin girls found in Kansas are in protective custody

GENOA CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two girls reported missing in southeastern Wisconsin have been taken into protective custody in Kansas.

Authorities say eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were last seen Tuesday leaving a home in Genoa City with their mother who does not have custody of the sisters. Police say the girls were found with their mother in a hotel in Overland Park, Kansas.

Police say the boyfriend of the mother was found wandering incoherently and shoeless in the area and took officers to the hotel. Authorities say the girls were not harmed.

The Kenosha News says the mother is scheduled in Walworth County Circuit Court Thursday on felony forgery and identity theft, charges unrelated to the incident.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:30 a.m., Tiffany Brick left her home in the Village of Genoa City with her 2 children against an order through the County of Walworth, according to a media release.

She was driving a black 2006 4-door GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with Wisconsin light truck registration JZ1918.

There is a pink “Browning” sticker on the back window. Tiffany has a confederate flag tattoo on her right shoulder.