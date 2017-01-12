Local man faces charges after fleeing sheriff deputy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 32-year-old man on corrections for two theft convictions was in court Thursday for the reading of charges in a new case.

Kenneth Smith is accused of running from a Reno County Sheriff Deputy who was attempting to arrest him on a warrant.

New charges include felony flee and elude, driving while being an habitual violator because of his license being revoked, no proof of insurance and illegal display on the vehicle he was driving. All this occurring on Jan. 4.

He also faces a corrections violation in the theft case that goes back to 2015.

His bonds total $6,450 and his new case will move to a future waiver-status docket.