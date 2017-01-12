Local man accused of spitting in the eye of a jail deputy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A man jailed in the Reno County Correctional Facility for a probation violation and traffic in contraband can add a new charge to that list.

Justin Reyna was reportedly causing issues inside the Reno County Correctional Facility causing staff to place him in a restraint chair. During that effort, he apparently spit at a deputy hitting them in the eye. He now faces a charge of battery of a correctional officer.

He made a first appearance in court on that charge Thursday morning and will be back in court next week.

Bonds now total $11,000.