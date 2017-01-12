Kansas man hospitalized after semi hit’s pickup’s trailer

SALINE COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 11p.m. on Wednesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane M. Degraeve, 28, Leavenworth, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Interstate 135.

The semi hit the trailer pulled by a 1974 Ford pickup driven by Terry L. Hart, 57, Fall River, that entered eastbound Interstate 70 from northbound Interstate 135.

Hart was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Degraeve was not transported for treatment.

Hart was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.