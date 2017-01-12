Harvey Co. woman hospitalized after rollover accident

HARVEY COUNTY – A Harvey County woman was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Kia Spectra driven by Teri Sayles, 41, Newton, was northbound on Interstate135 just north of SE 48th Street.

The vehicle left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle entered the median and rolled.

Sayles was transported to Newton Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.