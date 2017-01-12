BREAKING: Dragon Basketball schedule change

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

Photo courtesy of HCC Sports Information

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Because of Saturday’s potentially strong winter storm expected in Kansas, Hutchinson Community College’s women’s and men’s basketball games at Dodge City have been changed to beat that storm.

The Blue Dragons and Conquistadors will move their games from their original Saturday afternoon time slots to tomorrow evening (Friday). The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will be at 7:30 p.m.

The games will be played at Dodge City’s new Student Activity Center on the Conquistador campus, not the Dodge City Civic Center or United Wireless Arena.

The schedule change was prompted by expected treacherous travel conditions on Saturday because of serious ice build-up the storm has the potential to produce. Both Hutchinson and Dodge City wanted to make sure the games were played with safe travel conditions.

These games mark the halfway point of the Jayhawk Conference season.

The No. 6 Blue Dragon women are 15-1 and 11-1 in the Jayhawk Conference. Dodge City’s women are 3-13 and 3-9.

The No. 2-ranked Blue Dragon men are 16-0, 12-0. Dodge City is 12-4 overall and 9-3 in the Jayhawk, which puts the Conquistadors in third place.