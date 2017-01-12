Arena project moving quickly

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the completion date now less than 3 months away work continues at a quick pace on the sports arena. The Arena Building Committee got an update on the progress Thursday along with a tour.

On north end the practice gym is complete and the college will be able to begin workouts in that facility in the next few days. Work on the other two gyms is nearly complete and should be ready in about two weeks. In the middle area most of the new floor has been laid in the concourse and all four visitor locker rooms are finished. The audio and visual system in the gym is finished but some testing still needs to be done to make sure everything works as it should.

On the south end most of the drywall is up in the concourse and fixtures are going in on the first floor restrooms along with continued work on the NJCAA conference room and ticket offices. Work on the athletic offices is being put on hold until the rest of the work around it can be completed. The HCC athletic department expects to move into the facility in May.

Contractor JE Dunn did tell the committee that some of the third level restrooms may not be completed in time for the tournament, and depending on the weather the south parking lot may go unfinished, but that all sidewalks and concrete work will be completed.