Woman who died after fall in McPherson Co. ice pond; remembered as giving person

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — A California woman who died along with her 8-year-old son after falling through ice on a Kansas pond traveled extensively, led a church youth group and helped gut and renovate houses.

The Wichita Eagle reports 44-year-old Polly Claassen and her son, Trent, fell through the ice of a pond at William P. Pack Memorial Park in Moundridge on Jan. 6. Polly’s husband and Trent’s father, Gary, was also on the ice when it broke. He was treated and released from a hospital.

The Claassens were visiting from California when the incident occurred. An online fundraising page has been established to help the family.

Gary’s aunt, June Krehbiel, says the family had been staying at her house, several blocks from the pond. June says Polly was someone who thought of others and taught Trent, a Cub Scout, to be the same way.