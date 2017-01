WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WICHITA HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

TIMING…FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP AND BECOME WIDESPREAD ACROSS THE AREA ON SATURDAY. PERIODIC ROUNDS OF FREEZING RAIN MAY CONTINUE INTO SUNDAY BEFORE MIXING OR CHANGING TO RAIN AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS OVER THE AREA.

ICE ACCUMULATION…FREEZING RAIN AND POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ICING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE.

MAIN IMPACTS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY CAUSE DOWNED TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES MAY BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATED INFORMATION.