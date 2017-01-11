USD 308 School Board hears State of the District

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just hours after new Kansas legislators were sworn in and 23 hours ahead of the governor’s State of the State Address, the USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger gave her State of the District Budget Forecast.

The district continues to focus its resources on literacy and positive student behaviors. These resources, however, are being impacted by lower student enrollment and a minimum of $500,000 of inflationary costs for the 2017-18 school year. Additionally, district pays has not kept pace with inflation and additional funding is needed in for salaries.

As the new Legislative session begins, Dr. Kiblinger told the board her thoughts on what legislators need to do for schools.

That includes passing a new K-12 funding formula in 2017 and not extend the two-year block grant program, listen to community input on school funding, assure districts they will be held harmless financially so they can begin planning for the 2017-18 school year and realize that after seven years of operational budget cuts amounting to $6 million in USD 308, any additional cuts will have an extremely adverse impact on students’ ability to be college and career ready.

The district will work in the community to continue creating community awareness of the need for additional funding for their schools.

Also during her report, the superintendent recognized the seven Board of Education members. January is Board appreciation month. Unlike many states, local Kansas board of education members receive no compensation for their work on behalf of district patrons.