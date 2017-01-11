Local man scheduled for sentencing this week busted again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 39-year-old man arrested Tuesday morning on drug related charges saw his bond increased when the state pointed out that he’s scheduled for sentencing in case with virtually the same facts.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Vicksburg in Hutchinson for a check of welfare call. When they arrived, they found a man in his vehicle slouched over. He was asleep with the motor running, in drive, but luckily, he had his foot on the brake. He was identified at Rodney Marquez.

Police indicating that they found him in possession of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, other depressants and drug paraphernalia. He was also driving in violation of restrictions on his license.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen increased his bond from $11,500 to $15,000 because of another case where he’s scheduled to be sentenced this Friday. In that case from March of last year, he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Fentanyl. In that case, he was also in his vehicle when found by police.

Sentencing in that case is scheduled Friday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.