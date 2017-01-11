Kansas Democrats rip Brownback’s proposed budget fixes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget and tax proposals (all times local):

Democrats in the Kansas Legislature are harshly criticizing Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposals for balancing the state budget.

State Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita described the package outlined Wednesday by Brownback as “a pile of garbage.” Sawyer is the top Democrat on the House Taxation Committee.

Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka called many of the proposals from the governor “taking hocus pocus budgeting to a new level.”

Brownback’s proposals include diverting highway funds to general government programs, scaling back the state’s contributions to public employee pensions and liquidating a state investment fund.

His proposals also include raising taxes on cigarettes, wine, liquor and beer.

Democrats blame the state’s budget problems on personal income tax cuts enacted by Republican legislators in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.