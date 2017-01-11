Judge: Kan. man guilty in beating of 2-year-old who refused to eat

BROWN COUNTY -A Kansas man remains jailed on a $500,000 bond and will be sentenced in March after his conviction in the severe beating of a two-year-old girl who refused to eat.

After a bench trial on Monday, Brown County District Judge John Weingart found Frank Lee Rodriguez, 25, Hiawatha, guilty on charges of aggravated battery and felony abuse of a child.

Rodriguez originally denied hitting the child.

He ultimately told Hiawatha police he got upset when the girl was not eating. He said he slammed her onto the floor and punched her in the head.

The child sustained severe head injuries in the beating on August 26, 2016.

She was released from the hospital in December.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 6.