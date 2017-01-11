Hutch man bound over on meth related charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local man was bound over for trial Wednesday on two felonies and two misdemeanor charges after his preliminary hearing.

Trevor Hover is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and personal use paraphernalia.

The case is a result of an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol after a report at the Kansas State Fair for suspicious activity. They made contact with Hover and learned he had outstanding warrants. He is accused of having drugs on his person. That led to the vehicle he was driving in the north parking lot. There they saw up to 100 baggies on the floor board of that vehicle as well as some syringes. A further search found the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

He’ll be arraigned on the charges on Feb. 8.

He has other cases pending a high speed chase back in Oct. At one point, he left the vehicle and ran, but later returned to it and drove off again. He then stopped in the 300 block of North Elm and gave himself up.

Charge there include possession of marijuana with two or more priors, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference and felony flee and elude.