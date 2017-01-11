Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————



1/10/2017 Mathis Sheldon Patrick $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/10/2017 John Jessica Marie $0 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/10/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



1/10/2017 Berger Paige Danielle $500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct



1/10/2017 Berger Paige Danielle $500 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Berger Paige Danielle $500 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Berger Paige Danielle $500 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Ward Tanner Cole $0 Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-15YOA; AGGRAVATED; Sexual Intercourse



1/10/2017 Ward Tanner Cole $0 Intimidation of a Witness; Prevent or Attempt to Prevent any witness from giving testimony



1/10/2017 Ward Tanner Cole $0 Making False Information



1/10/2017 Ferriss James Thomas $0 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $11,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/10/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $11,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/10/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $11,500 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)



1/10/2017 Marquez Rodney Dean $11,500 DL Violation; Drive in Violation of Restrictions



1/10/2017 Lofton Clayton Roy $0 Probation Violation



1/10/2017 Lofton Clayton Roy $0 Probation Violation



1/10/2017 Lofton Clayton Roy $0 Probation Violation



1/10/2017 Crenshaw Sr Jackie Dean $10,000 Probation Violation



1/10/2017 Crenshaw Sr Jackie Dean $10,000 Probation Violation



1/10/2017 Crenshaw Sr Jackie Dean $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/10/2017 Roberts Keeon Patrick $500 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



1/10/2017 Roberts Keeon Patrick $500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant

