Reno County Commission has first meeting with new commissioners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission had their first meeting with the two new commissioners taking their seats, that being Ron Hirst and Bob Bush.

The first order of business was to select the chairman and vice chairman of the commission. Current Commission Chair Dan Deming with remain in that post for another year. Hirst was then selected as the Vice-Chair.

Then came a public hearing for the request by a Reno Count rural sewer district to vacate a portion of Redwood Rd. located between Jupiter Drive and West 69th in the Blue Spruce subdivision. This comes with no objections and should be approved by the commission next week.

They did approved a resolution authorizing the offering of sale of general obligation temporary notes for a Reno County sewer district for improvements at the Highlands. The amount of the bonds coming to $1,170,000 dollars.

Also approved was a Community Corrections contract with AMS, “Alcohol Monitoring Systems” for leasing electronic monitoring equipment for 18-months. The commission also gave their blessing for a Hutchinson Community Foundation Grant for the county drug court program in the amount of $10,881. This will help those in the drug court program to get into one of the Oxford Houses as opposed to going back to the same environment that got them on drugs to begin with.

And the commission also went along with a grant application for the Charles E. Carey Memorial fund in the amount of $3,014 to help with helping those housed at the Reno County Correctional Facility get their GED, which helps them gain employment.