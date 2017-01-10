New equipment being installed as part of the security at the courthouse



HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Security measures at the Reno County Courthouse including scanning everyone and their belongings is about to take another step.

They were in the process Tuesday of installing x-ray equipment which was purchased last year. This is expected to be operational Wednesday. Officials were in the process of hooking up electricity which included drilling into the marble floor.

As we have told you in the past, its best to come with only necessary items when entering the courthouse.