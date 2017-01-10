LIEAP Assistance coming to Hutchinson

TOPEKA, Kan. – Westar Energy customer advisers are assisting Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applicants over the upcoming weeks throughout the company’s service territory.

Since 2010 Westar Energy customer advisers have partnered with community service

organizations to provide on-site support for nearly 3,000 households applying for LIEAP funds.

Applications are being accepted through March 31, 2017.

Those wanting assistance can come to the Salvation Army in Hutchinson on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants will need utility account numbers, proof of income and Social Security numbers for all members of their household.

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their

home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit.

To learn more about eligibility requirements or fill out a LIEAP application, visit the Kansas Department for Families and Children website or call 1-800-432-0043.