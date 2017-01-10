Haven USD 312 discusses elementary school options

HAVEN, Kan. — More discussion last night with the Haven USD 312 School board about what to do with declining enrollment at two of its three elementary schools. With the school in Mt Hope already closed, the district is now considering several options to deal with low enrollments at both Yoder and Partridge Elementary .

Several options have been discussed in the past two months including closing one of the two schools and consolidating them. That, as you would expect, has drawn a lot of discussion. Another option, according to Superintendent Clark Wedel is to make one school serve k-4 and the other 5-8 grades. Another option is to leave things as they are. USD 312 current has 51 students in k-6 at Partridge and 77 students in k-8 at Yoder. Haven Elementary has 300 students in k-6.

Wedel says that they hope to make a decision on the matter within the next 60 days but they also want to watch the legislature and supreme court and how they deal with school funding which could sway any decision by the district.