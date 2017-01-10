Chamber legislative forum dates announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual legislative sessions. A total of three session will be held giving patrons a chance to meet and ask questions of their local legislators.

The three sessions will be held Saturday, February 4: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Shears Technology Center, 1300 N. Plum, Hutchinson, Saturday, March 4: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Mennonite Friendship Communities, 600 W. Blanchard Ave., South Hutchinson and then Saturday, April 1: 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Towers, 3711 Asbury Place, Hutchinson



The Forums are co-sponsored by AT&T and the Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Advisory Committee, and will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with the Reno County legislators on issues before the Kansas Legislature.



The Reno County legislators invited to participate are Senator Ed Berger, Representative Joe Seiwert, Representative Steven Becker, Representative Patsy Terrell, and Representative Jack Thimesch. There is no cost to attend the forum. Members of the Chamber and the general public are encouraged to attend.



For more information concerning Legislative Forums, contact Chelsey Dawson at chelseyd@hutchchamber.com or (620) 662-3391.