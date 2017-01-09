The Latest: Kansas House leader doesn’t expect proposed budget cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A Republican leader in the Kansas House says he expects GOP Gov. Sam Brownback to propose one-time fiscal moves to avoid big cuts in the current budget.

Dighton Republican and House Majority Leader Don Hineman said Monday that options for balancing the current budget are limited but does not expect Brownback to propose big spending cuts.

Lawmakers were opening their annual session Monday. The state faces a projected shortfall of $342 million when the current fiscal year ends June 30.

The state could delay contributions to public employee pensions. Lawmakers also have talked about liquidating a state investment fund.

Hineman declined to be specific about what he expects from Brownback.

Brownback also wouldn’t provide details in a brief interview Monday. He plans to release budget proposals Wednesday.

___

12:27 a.m.

The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature expects to kick off its debate over ending an income tax break championed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback shortly after lawmakers open their annual session.

The House Taxation Committee plans to meet Monday afternoon, less than two hours after both chambers convened for what traditionally has been a day long on ceremony and speeches and short on substantial business.

But Chairman Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican, said he wants the House panel to begin working quickly on revenue-raising proposals.

Lawmakers must close a projected $342 million shortfall in the current budget and gaps in funding for existing programs totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP legislators slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging in what many voters now see as a failed economic stimulus effort.