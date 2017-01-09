Swearing in ceremony held Monday morning at the Reno County Courthouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – During a ceremony at the Reno County Courthouse, officials were sworn into office with each of them coming before District Judge Tim Chambers.

That included the two new County Commissioners, Bob Bush who takes over the seat held by Brad Dillon who chose not to run again and Ron Hirst who won his election in November after beating the incumbent, James Schlickau in the primary.

Also sworn in Monday morning was Michelle Updegrove who is the new Register of Deeds and Donna Davis who is the new County Clerk.

Others who ran unopposed were also sworn in, including District Attorney Keith Schroeder, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen and Sheriff Randy Henderson.