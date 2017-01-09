Steve Martens joins Central Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Steve Martens, CEO of The Martens Companies, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Central Bank and Trust Co. Martens’ election expands the board to six members, reflecting the bank’s growing market presence in both Hutchinson and Wichita.

Martens, who joined The Martens Companies in 1975, has built the firm into Kansas’ largest and most diversified commercial real estate entity, encompassing six divisions:

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Martens holds the Certified Property Manager (CPM), Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), and Society of Industrial & Office Realtors designations. He is past president of the Kansas Association of Realtors and the Wichita Association of Realtors and was inducted into the Midwest Real Estate News’ Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame in 2010.

Equally as important as his real estate expertise, Martens’ leadership and commitment to economic development will prove to be a tremendous asset for Central Bank, according to the bank’s Wichita Market President Chris Anderson.