Rural Reno County man jailed after domestic altercation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 27-year-old man arrested over the weekend for two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal damage made a first appearance in court Monday morning where he was read the potential charges.

Jory Voss is accused of choking a woman at a residence in Langdon. Another man at the residence reportedly struck Voss with some type of club to get him off the woman. Then those two began to fight. The man was struck by Voss causing him to have four broken ribs. That victim was taken to an area medical facility.

Voss is also suspected of causing damage inside the home including throwing and breaking things inside. All this occurring around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night.

His bond set at $50,500 and he’ll be back in court next week to see if formal charges have been filed. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the two victims.