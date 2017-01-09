KHP: 2 Adults, 11 children hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

FORD COUNTY – Thirteen people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Monday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by Chelsea E. Bradfield, 33, Wright, was Eastbound on U.S. 50., one mile east of Dodge City.

The Suburban ran into a 1999 Ford Windstar driven by Alejandrina V. Tagle, 41, Dodge City, that was stopped facing eastbound attempting to make a left turn onto 112 Road.

Bradfield and 2 children from Ensign and 2 from Dodge City in the Suburban were transported to Western Plains Medical Center.

Tagle and 7 children from Dodge City in the Ford were transported to Western Plains Medical Center. Two of the children were transported by private vehicle.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.