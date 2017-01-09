Kansas man arrested on drug, auto theft charges after crash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on drug theft and other charges.

A 33-year-old Salina man is arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to the area of Salemsborg Road and Simpson Road after the report of a vehicle on its top, still running and no one around, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

They found a 2005 Isuzu Asender owned by Jason and Crystal McKellips of Salina that had been taken Jason Swisher, 33, on January 2nd at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. 9th Street in Salina.

Swisher had been with Crystal McKellips inside the travel center and told her he would wait for her in the SUV. He drove off.

Crystal McKellips reported the vehicle stolen after learning it had been in an accident.

Swisher was taken into custody about 4:15 Sunday afternoon when he was walking along South Ohio Street.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and personal use methamphetamine at the scene of the accident.