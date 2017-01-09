Hutchinson Fire crews get two calls minutes apart Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – At 5:21 pm Sunday evening, Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the 200 block of South Reformatory for a structure fire. First units on scene advised that they had a 10’ x 10’ shed with heavy fire next to an occupied structure.

The fire was controlled within five minutes. The fire was ruled undetermined, and no injuries were reported.

Then a few minutes later, crews responded to 7700 block of North Plum for a structure fire. Due to another structure fire at the same time, mutual aid was requested from Buhler and Fire District #3 for water tenders. Upon arrival units found three rooms heavily involved in fire.

The fire was controlled in 30 minutes. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. The occupants were able to escape and no injuries reported.

The fire heavily damaged several rooms. Investigation ruled this to be electrical in nature.

Units remained on scene for three hours.