Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————







1/8/2017 Storment Rebecca Lea $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



1/8/2017 Loveland Jesse Cole $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/8/2017 McCoy Scott Allan $0 Harassment by Telephone; Texting to harass or threaten



1/8/2017 Walden Holden Shawn $500 Failure to Appear



1/8/2017 Smith Ashley Dawnay $16,000 Probation Violation



1/8/2017 Bevill Joshua Leonard $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (3rd conviction in 5 yrs)



1/8/2017 Bevill Joshua Leonard $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/8/2017 Bevill Joshua Leonard $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/8/2017 Bevill Joshua Leonard $0 Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof; < 25g



1/8/2017 Bevill Joshua Leonard $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/8/2017 Cloud Ryan Eugene $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



1/8/2017 Cloud Ryan Eugene $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Great Bodily Harm or Disfigurement



1/8/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $6,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/8/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $6,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/8/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $6,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999



1/8/2017 Johnson Jr Jonah $6,000 Failure to Appear



1/8/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/8/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/8/2017 Colvin Christopher Quentin $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/8/2017 Voss Jory Dean $60,500 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon



1/8/2017 Voss Jory Dean $60,500 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/8/2017 Voss Jory Dean $60,500 Probation Violation



1/8/2017 Sims Victoria Samantha $11,500 Failure to Appear



1/8/2017 Sims Victoria Samantha $11,500 Probation Violation



1/7/2017 Tingen Rebecca Lynn $1,500 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



1/7/2017 Young Gerald Richard $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/7/2017 Young Gerald Richard $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/7/2017 Nelson Johnnie Vurguss -$100 Assault; Simple



1/7/2017 Stoughton Timothy Charles $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/7/2017 Treece Jason Ray $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/7/2017 Brown Jermanie Zantray $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/7/2017 Brown Jermanie Zantray $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



1/7/2017 Padilla Parra Rene $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



1/7/2017 Padilla Parra Rene $0 Possess, Consume, Obtain, Purchase Alcoholic Liquor or CMB while under 21 YOA



1/7/2017 Raigoza Elijah Lee $0 Failure to Appear



1/7/2017 Raigoza Elijah Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction

