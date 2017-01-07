Pickup crashes into local convenience store



*photo by Rob Dreher

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It was around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when a man driving a pickup apparently in the wrong gear crashed into a local convenience store.

It happened at the Kwik Shop at 27th & Main. There were several people in the store according to police including a 13-year-old child. The child was close to where the impact happened at the time, but was not injured nor were any others in the store.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, however was wearing flip flops and stepped on some glass when he exited his truck. He was not treat for that, but was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to be tested for possibly being under the influence of prescription drugs. He was then arrested and taken to the Reno County Correctional Facility for being under the influence. His name has not been released.

Hutchinson Fireman were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building after the crash and it appeared to be okay.

This is the second time in recent weeks that someone has crashed into this same store.