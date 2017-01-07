Mother, son die after being pulled from icy McPherson Co. pond

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a California mother and her 8-year-old son visiting Kansas relatives died after being pulled from an icy pond.

KAKE-TV reports that investigators have not publicly identified the victims of the drowning Friday afternoon at Pack Park in central Kansas’ Moundridge.

The woman’s 43-year-old husband managed to stay above the water and ice and was rescued. He was treated at a hospital.

Ron Blaylock, Moundridge’s fire chief, said rescue efforts were slowed by the fact his volunteer fire department didn’t have a boat and had to summon one from elsewhere.

Details of why the victims were on the pond were not immediately disclosed.