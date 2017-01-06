Police: Numerous medications taken in Kansas pharmacy burglary

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County continue to investigate a burglary and asking the public for help.

During the early morning hours of January 1, Kay’s Pharmacy at 2 West Main in Herington was burglarized, according to a social media report.

The suspects forcibly entered the business and removed several different types of medications, some of which were: Oxycodone, Phentermine, Thiothixene, Pioglitazone, Tirosint, Tizanidine, Quetiap, Lorazepam, Haloperidol and Codeine.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, or if you know the whereabouts of stolen property, information about underage drinking, or information concerning illegal drugs, please call Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County toll free at 1-888-5DK-Tips (1-888-535-8477).

You can also text your tip to Crime Stoppers. Text your tip to DKTIPS at 274637. Text DKTIPS, all one word, followed by your tip information, to number 274637.