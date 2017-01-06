One of three arrested on meth charges last year granted corrections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the three people charged methamphetamine-related charges last year was sentenced Friday morning by District Judge Tim Chambers.

Twenty-three-year-old Paige White of McPherson was given eight years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 11-months for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, then two six month sentences for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He ran the sentences concurrent to each other for a total of eight years.

Judge Chambers then granted three years community corrections after she spends another 60-days in the Reno County jail.

Judge Chambers noted that the only reason he was granting the corrections is because both the state and the defense agreed to it. He noted that she has been in trouble since she was young, having four juvenile adjudications before she was 11-years-old.

White was discharged from the Kansas Department of Corrections for a case from 2012 where she was convicted for sale or distribution of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or distribute. That case out of Reno County. She also has convictions out of McPherson County possession of drugs and felony obstruction

She was arrested in the latest case along with 31-year-old Allison Stroda of Enterprize, Kansas and 27-year-old Shawn Green, where they were initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, at least 3.5 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Green also faces a charge of interference with law enforcement. The arrest coming back on Feb. 12, 2015, in the 4200 block of North Plum.