Local man charged with aggravated battery in a domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old man remains jailed charged with aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and illegal consumption of alcohol.

Eli J. Holmes is accused of striking a family member with metal chair during an altercation back on Dec. 29. The state also says that he damaged a wall and a wood shelf during the struggle and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurring around 11:40 p.m. with police being called to the scene.

With the charges filed, his case will move to a future waiver-status docket.