Hutchinson man ordered to prison in two child sex cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local man who was convicted on two counts of indecent solicitation of a child in two cases was sentenced to a total of seven years and three months in prison for this case and one other.

Ricky Gossman had been placed on community corrections back in May of last year for indecent solicitation of a child charge for an incident back in March of 2015.

In the latest case, Gossman he was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl between June 12, and July 25, of last year.

Hutchinson Police Juvenile Detective Scott Carlson told us earlier that they were notified that he may have been having sex with minor girls and so they started doing interviews that led to the arrest. Although he is only charged with one count, he may have been involved with others as well according to Carlson.

As part of the sentence in the latest case, he was given two years and five months, but he’s now considered a persistent sex offender which doubles the sentence to 58-months or four years and eight months. Judge Chambers then ran the sentence consecutive to the other case where the sentence was also two years and five months which brings the total to seven years and three months in prison.

His request to continue the sentencing was denied by the judge. He also denied a request for time to handle some personal issues before being ordered to prison, however did agree to let him stay in the Reno County Correctional Facility for two weeks so he can visit his own doctor over being addicted to pain killers.