Hutchinson man still awaits sentencing in one case, sentenced to federal prison in two others

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man who entered guilty pleas as charged in three cases last year still wasn’t sentenced Friday for one of them, that being criminal use of a financial card and felony theft.

However Richard Manion was also convicted for two drugs cases and apparently in those cases, he was sentenced to 10-years in federal prison.

In the other two cases, Manion entered pleas to drug charges for an arrest going back to Aug. 26, 2015, and Feb. 18, 2016, in the other.

Manion was arrested by police in the first case after an officer recognized him and knew he had warrants. The officer began to follow him. After noticing some traffic infractions, the officer made a traffic stop on his vehicle. Manion was unable to provide any driver’s license or proof of insurance, so the officer ordered him from the vehicle and saw a grinder in the door of the vehicle. That led to a search of the vehicle and they allegedly discovered around 29 grams of methamphetamine as well as some prescription pills. They also did a search of a local motel room and allegedly found more items consistent with drug distribution including some cash, just under $4,000.

In the other case, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The financial card and theft case has to do with stealing mail from three locations in the county, one of which included a Chase credit card. The card was sent to one of the victims and had not been activated. Then came reports that, in four days, it had been used at 25 different locations in Hutchinson and McPherson. Video was obtained showing Manion and a co-defendant, Aubrey Ramsey, using the cards at various locations. Plus, three motel rooms were rented with Manion using his own name and vehicle information. This occurred in November and December of 2015.

He still awaits sentencing in this case, but because he’s in federal custody, there is some issues with getting him back to District Court. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says the hearing in that case has been continued three weeks.