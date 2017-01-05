Two arrested after crashing stolen vehicle formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The two arrested a week ago suspicions of stealing a truck and then crashed it in the county were back before a judge Thursday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Alex Currie and 24-year-old Heather O’Gorman are now charged with auto burglary, two counts of felony theft and felony criminal damage.

The two are suspected of stealing a Dodge pickup in Hutchinson on Dec. 28, 2016 only to crash the vehicle in the county. The pickup belonged to a corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Inside the vehicle was prison sort gear, three vallistic vest, two kevlar helmets, a gas mask and miscellaneous tactical gear.

Obviously, the criminal damage is for crashing the vehicle when they turned east on Blanchard at a high rate of speed, lost control on a curve and left the roadway to the right, entering the ditch, and overturning the truck onto its top. The two were reportedly seen near the vehicle just before it was stolen.

Both were also involved in another case involving burglary from March 28, of last year. In that case, the two are accused of breaking into another vehicle, stealing a woman’s wallet, forging a $600.00 money gram and causing damage to the vehicle.

Both cases against the two will move to a waiver-status docket later this month.

Currie remains jailed on a $24,000 bond while O’Gorman is also jailed on a bond of $9,000.