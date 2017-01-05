Sale of medical building will impact hospital in Great Bend

Great Bend Surgical Properties LLC announced this week that they have entered into a planned purchase contract to sell the medical building that is currently leased to Great Bend Regional Hospital, signed December 30, 2016, according to a media release.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMR) is expected to close on the 58,000 square foot facility sometime in the first quarter of 2017, at which point Great Bend Regional Hospital anticipates entering a 15-year lease with the new property owner.

“This sale represents a change in the potential landlord from which Great Bend Regional Hospital leases its medical facilities, but it does not impact in any way the ownership or operations of Great Bend Regional Hospital,” says Kerry Noble, CEO for the local healthcare leader.

“We will continue to offer exceptional patient care, both in the hospital setting as well as in our two provider-based rural health clinics serving more than 50,000 people in Central Kansas.”