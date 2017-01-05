Reno County debt rate one of the lowest in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently released their second annual study on the counties across America with the lowest per capita debt and Reno County is one of the best in Kansas.

Counties were analyzed by the amount of debt residents held across three categories: credit cards, auto, and mortgage, compared to local income.

Based on an a salary of $23,378, credit card debt stood at 7.7 percent, auto loan debt stood at 12.3 percent and mortgage debt is just over 54 percent.

The lowest debt index according to SmartAsset was in Shawnee County at 81.43. Reno County wasn’t far behind with a debt index of 81.71.