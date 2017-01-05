Police: Kansas stabbing victim uncooperative with investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a stabbing.
Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Southwest 14th Street, according to a media release.
A victim told officers they knew the suspect. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim has not been cooperative with investigators, according to police.
No additional details were released.
