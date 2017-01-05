Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after truck crash into tree, fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY-A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8p.m. on Wednesday in Crawford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford truck driven by Darryl D. Skaggs, 59, Pittsburg, was southbound on south 220th Road two miles south of Pittsburg.

The vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, hit a junction box, a tree and caught fire.

Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

