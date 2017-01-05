Hutchinson man again scheduled for sentencing after repeated delays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man who entered guilty pleas as charged in three cases last year is still awaiting sentencing after a number of delays.

Richard Manion faces sentencing for criminal use of a financial card and felony theft.

The thefts have to do with stealing mail from three locations in the county, one of which included a Chase credit card. The card was sent to one of the victims and had not been activated. Then came reports that, in four days, it had been used at 25 different locations in Hutchinson and McPherson.

Video was obtained showing Manion and a co-defendant, Aubrey Ramsey, using the cards at various locations.

Plus, three motel rooms were rented with Manion using his own name and vehicle information. This occurred in November and December of 2015.

In the other two cases, Manion entered pleas to drug charges for an arrest going back to Aug. 26, 2015, and Feb. 18, 2016, in the other.

As part of the plea agreement with the state, both sides will recommend he serve 12 years in prison for all charges.

The sentencing is scheduled again Friday in front of Judge Trish Rose, but as always, all hearings are subject to change.